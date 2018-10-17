Seven years after the tender for the utilization of a plot at Kassiopi on the Ionian island of Corfu was launched, NCH Capital can finally look forward to excavation work starting within the first half of 2019, so that it can implement its investment project for the creation of a tourism resort.

For that to happen though, the government’s Central Council of Administration must first approve the construction licenses, even though the Council of State has long ratified the area’s development plan.

The CoS, the State Audit Council and the courts have rejected 10 cases against the project, but one is still pending.