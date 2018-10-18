Prosecutor to probe Rouvikonas presence at university

Supreme Court Prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou has called for an investigation into the activities of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group which last week opened a stall at the Athens School of Philosophy in an apparent campaign to promote the agenda of the group and recruit student members.



Dimitriou asked the head of Athens’s first instance prosecutor’s office Evangelos Ioannidis to launch an initial investigation to determine whether members of Rouvikonas (Greek for Rubicon) should be charged with disturbing the peace for disrupting the operation of the university.



On Wednesday, members of the group were drawn into a brief standoff with academics protesting the activities of the group.