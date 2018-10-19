The senate of the Athens University of Economics and Business Thursday warned authorities that unless they dealt with the rampant street-level drug dealing next to its central Athens premises it would shut down the institution.



Antoniadou Street, next to the Pedion tou Areos park, a well-known hangout for drug addicts, has allegedly become a gathering spot for drug dealers and users.



In a statement, the senate said that the situation posed a risk to the health and security of students and staff. It said that authorities had failed to take action despite numerous calls.



“Unfortunately, the problem persists. It evolves but it never gets solved,” it said.



Also Thursday, Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou ordered a probe into the activities of anti-establishment group Rouvikonas, which is holding meetings at the University of Athens’s Philosophy School, to determine whether members should be charged with disturbing the peace or disrupting university operations.