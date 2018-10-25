Protest against anarchist group at Athens Philosophy School

Professors and students at the Philosophy School of the University of Athens on Wednesday held a protest outside the facility over the presence on campus of the anarchist group Rouvikonas.

Members of the group have occupied a room at the school and have been trying to recruit students. Protesters called on political and social groups to ‘live up to their responsibilities and support the university in its struggle to peacefully resolve the problem.’



Sources said Education Minister Costas Gavroglou was informed about the protest, which included students aligned with SYRIZA.