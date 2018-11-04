Migrant traffickers nabbed in northern Greece

Police in the northern city of Thessaloniki have arrested a total of four traffickers, including one minor, for driving two vans carrying a total of 35 undocumented migrants.

The arrests took place Saturday afternoon but were announced Sunday.

A 17-year-old driving a van outside Thessaloniki failed to stop at a police checkpoint and, following a chase, he was arrested. He was carrying 10 migrants in his van.

Shortly afterwards police gave chase on another van moving on Egnatia Highway. They arrested the 21-year-old driver and two accomplices, a 33-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman. Inside the van were also 25 undocumented migrants.

The nationalities of the traffickers and the migrants were not made available by police.

Typically, traffickers pick up the migrants after they have crossed the Greek-Turkish land border and drive them to Thessaloniki, Athens or even a third country.

[ANA-MPA]