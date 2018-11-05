Moscovici: Commission will examine fiscal space in Greek budget

The European Commission will examine whether Greece has the fiscal leeway to implement the measures included in its 2019 draft budget, European Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said on Monday.

He said the Greek government will have to convince its European partners to adopt the measures it has proposed and the Commission will present its final review on the budget on November 21, along with its decision on other member-states.



Moscovici was speaking ahead of a meeting of eurozone finance ministers, who will discuss the rejection of Italy’s 2019 draft budget.