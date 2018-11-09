Greece’s ‘red gold’: Saffron trade blooming in a wilted economyKAROLINA TAGARIS
A bee is seen on saffron flowers in a field in the town of Krokos. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
Evangelia Patsioura pauses as she harvests saffron flowers at her family's field in the town of Krokos. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
(R to L) Nikolas Patsiouras, Maria and Evangelia Patsioura fill a basket with saffron flowers at their family's field in the town of Krokos. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
President of the Cooperative of Saffron Nikos Patsiouras prepares to dry saffron stigmas in the town of Krokos. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
Members of the Patsiouras family check saffron flowers for stigmas at their house in the town of Krokos. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
A worker weighs one gram of dried saffron stigmas at the Cooperative of Saffron premises in the town of Krokos. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
Packets of dried saffron are seen at the Cooperative of Saffron premises in the town of Krokos. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]