Protesting students burst into empty education ministry

A crowd of school and university students along with teachers cracked open the shutters of the ministry of education and barged into the office of the minister to protest against the government’s new reforms to the secondary education system and funding cuts.



Education Minister Kostas Gavloglou and ministry employees had already left the building at around 11.30 a.m. and the ministry had closed its doors in anticipation of the protest rally.



Teachers’s union OLME says it wants 25,000 new hirings and stable employment.



A similar stunt took place on October 22, when students barged into Gavroglou's office to protest over the same issues.