Three police officers slightly injured in court altercation with anarchists

TAGS: Society, Justice

Officers of the Greek Police's motorcycle-riding force DIAS who visited the Athens court of first instance to testify as prosecution witnesses in a case relating to a motorcade by anarchists in 2012 were attacked on Monday by members of anti-establishment groups.

Supporters of the 21 defendants heckled the police officers when they arrived the court.

An altercation followed inside the courtroom and in the fracas that followed three police officers sustained minor injuries.

