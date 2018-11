Museums and archaeological sites in Greece have welcomed more visitors in the first seven months of 2018 while revenues have grown, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said in a statement on Monday.



ELSTAT showed that 8.6 percent more people visited museums and ticket earnings grew by 12.2 percent, compared with the same period of 2017. Meanwhile, archaeological sites saw 16.2 percent more visitors and an increase of 15.8 percent in revenues.



The Acropolis Museum received the most visitors, totaling 153,223, which was 16.7 percent more than last year, while the Athens Acropolis has become the favorite archaeological site, with 213,205 visitors.



In July the Culture Ministry launched e-tickets for 11 popular archaeological sites and museums in Attica, Crete and the Peloponnese. The e-ticket service is popular among visitors as it means they no longer have to wait in queues. Figures from the Archaeological Resources Fund show that from July 19 to August 5, e-tickets accounted for 145,000 euros.



[Xinhua]