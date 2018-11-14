EC provides 43.7 million euros to increase migrant reception capacity in mainland Greece

The European Commission has awarded an additional 43.7 million euros in emergency assistance to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to support Greece in responding to migratory challenges, the EU’s executive body said Wednesday.



The grant, which comes from the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund, is designed to support the provision of emergency shelter for up to 6,000 asylum seekers and refugees by rapidly establishing places in temporary accommodation facilities, the Commission said.



“The funding aims to provide dignified accommodation as well as basic assistance and protection services to the most vulnerable migrants in Greece, especially in view of the upcoming winter months and the need to decongest reception facilities on the Greek islands,” it said.



The Commission has awarded more than 1.6 billion euros in funding since 2015 to address migratory challenges in Greece.