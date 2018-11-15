Two Greeks recognized as Righteous Among Nations

The families of Athanasios Dimopoulos and Father Nikolaos Athanasoulis attended an event at Kryoneri in Corinthia on Wednesday that recognized the two men posthumously as Righteous Among the Nations for rescuing Greek Jew Rivka Kamchi and her family from the Nazis during World War II.



The ceremony was organized by the Kryoneri community and the Embassy of Israel and was also attended by Kamchi and dozens of her relatives from Israel.



The title is awarded to those who helped Jews escape Nazi persecution by Yad Vashem, the Jerusalem-based museum and institute established to perpetuate the memory of Holocaust victims.