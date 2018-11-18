Winter arrives with temperatures dropping across Greece

The first snow fell in mountainous regions of Greece on the weekend, as temperatures dropped across the country.



The mountain ranges of Menalo in the Peloponnese, Pilio in Thessaly and Karpenisi in central Greece saw 10 centimeters of snow.



The National Meteorological Service (EMY) is forecasting rain for most parts of the country in the coming days and snow for mountainous parts of central and northern Greece, and particularly Epirus, Macedonia, Thessaly and Thrace.



Police said snow chains are required for vehicles traveling on sections of the road network in Central Macedonia.