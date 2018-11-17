US students to Greece on the rise, report shows

There has been a significant rise observed in the number of US students visiting Greece for educational programs, according to the Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange released last week.



According to an announcement by the US Embassy on Friday, Greece has climbed four places to 17th spot as a study abroad destination for US students.



The embassy said there were 4,351 Americans studying in Greece for the 2016/17 academic year compared to 3,592 in the previous year.



Moreover, the number of Greek students studying in the US rose by 3.3 percent in the academic year 2017/18.