Tests on dead LGBTQ activist do not point to drugs

Toxicological tests carried out on the body of Zak Kostopoulos, a 33-year-old LGBTQ activist who died after being attacked in an incident at an Athens jewelry store in September did not indicate that the victim had used drugs or other substances prior to his death, it emerged on Monday.

The store's owner claimed that the 33-year-old had appeared to be under the influence of drugs and had tried to rob the store.

Other witnesses, however, said Kostopoulos had taken refuge in the jewelry store in after coming under attack in a separate incident.

The tests yielded negative results for five categories of drugs including opiates, cocaine and amphetamines.

Traces of pain relievers were detected as well as a very small amount of alcohol, according to reports.