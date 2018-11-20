Greece has failed to stem its brain drain, as the latest report by the Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland shows that the country is continuing to lose ground in its World Talent Ranking, a global chart which evaluates the capability of 63 states in developing, attracting and retaining talent.

Greece has dropped from 41st place last year to 44th in 2018, while even more worrying is the finding that the brain drain has left highly skilled human resources very thin on the ground at a time when the country needs to turn its economy around and lead it back to recovery.

Greece’s score this year is 54.98 points out of 100, taking the country to its lowest position since 2014, when IMD started drafting the World Talent Ranking. Its peak was in 2015 when Greece ranked 34th.

IMD examines three domains and uses 30 criteria for its assessments. In the domain of investment and development of domestic talent, Greece improved by two positions to rank 29th. It also climbed two places in the domain of capacity to attract foreign talent, to 54th, but declined seven places in the domain of highly skilled manpower, to 47th.