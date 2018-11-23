Authorities Thursday announced an ambitious plan to revamp Athens’s Lycabettus Theater and the surrounding area on the hill of the same name in the city center as part of wider efforts to improve the image of the Greek capital.

The plans were presented Thursday in a joint press conference by the president of the Public Properties Company (ETAD), Yiannis Polyzos, Attica Regional Governor Rena Dourou and Culture Minister Myrsini Zorba.

The first step will be to launch a tender for a 1.98-million-euro project to strengthen the structure of the outdoor theater and to repair its electronic installations so that it can become fully operational. Up until now the aging structure was only used sporadically.



Polyzos said efforts are under way to complete the relevant studies in the coming days so that they can be presented to the Attica Regional Authority on December 7.

The ETAD president said the tender could be launched as early as December and that the project could be completed in six months. The cost of the project will be covered by the Attica Regional Authority.

The theater’s construction began in 1964 at the site of an old quarry. It was designed by the architect Takis Zenetos at the initiative of acclaimed Greek actress Anna Synodinou for performances of ancient drama.

The 3,000-seat venue became a city favorite, hosting music concerts and theater performances in the summer.

Polyzos added that a European architectural competition will also be launched to spruce up the 3.56-hectare area surrounding the theater.

“The image of the area surrounding the theater is not worthy of a modern Mediterranean capital,” he said, adding that the competition will be announced on December 10. The Attica Regional Authority has already secured 250,000 euros for the project, which is expected to cost a total of around 1.5 million euros.