Residents flee homes after Lesvos landslides

Landslides on Saturday in the area of Plomari, southern Lesvos, which was hit by a destructive earthquake in the summer of 2017, caused damage to a home and two farm buildings and led to the evacuation of several residences amid fears of further landslides.



The landslides, which began in the early hours of Saturday, were attributed by local officials to heavy rainfall over the past few days.



A quake in June 2017 killed a woman and damaged scores of homes on the island, chiefly in and around the village of Plomari.