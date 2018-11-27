Hooligans clash in Athens ahead of AEK-Ajax game

Photo from @ultrastyle01 Twitter account

Hooligans from rival soccer clubs clashed in central Athens on Monday night, ahead of a Champions League game between Ajax and AEK at OAKA stadium in the Greek capital this evening.



Supporters of Athens club Panathinaikos joined those of Ajax and Polish club Cracovia after reportedly attending a training of the Amsterdam team at OAKA.



Video footage and photos posted by a Twitter account called @ultrastyle01 on Monday showed a group of masked, black-clad hooligans walking in Athens holding large wooden rods, looking for supporters of the opposing AEK team.



Another video showed the opposing groups hurling petrol bombs against each other near Panathinaikos stadium on Alexandras avenue.



Traffic on Alexandras avenue was halted and clashes ended only after riot police interfered, dispersing the rivalling groups with tear gas.



No detentions or arrests were made as Panathinaikos, Ajax and Cracovia hooligans fled towards Pedion tou Areos park, while AEK supporters headed towards Exarchia.