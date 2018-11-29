Lesvos suffers storm damage

Heavy rainfall damaged homes and parts of the road network on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos Thursday, as a storm dubbed Penelope swept across the country, bringing downpours and gale-force winds.



Most of the problems on Lesvos were concentrated around the area of Gera on the southeastern coast and in the village of Plagia in the Plomari region.



Meanwhile, the National Observatory said that Penelope also brought more than 10,000 lighting strikes between midnight Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday in different parts of the country, as well as snow in parts of the north and the highlands of central Greece.



The storm is expected to ease off Friday and Saturday.