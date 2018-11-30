NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Eight refugees rescued from fire in Lavrio reception centre

Eight people, including a child, were rescued by firefighters shortly after midnight on Thursday, after a blaze broke out inside the refugee reception centre in Lavrio, southeastern Attica.

All eight refugees were transferred to the nearby health centre for precautionary reasons and are in good health, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The fire service is investigating the causes of the blaze.

