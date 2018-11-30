Ferry services cancelled as storm Penelope brings high winds

Ferryboats remained docked in ports around Greece on Friday, cutting off connections between the islands and the mainland, as a storm dubbed Penelope swept across the country, bringing downpours and gale-force winds.



There were no ferry services from the ports of Piraeus, Rafina or Lavrio.



The high winds also forced the cancellation of the ferry service linking Aghia Marina to Nea Styra and Arkitsa with Edipsos on the island of Evia.



In northern Greece, ferries connecting Prinos in Kavala and Keramoti with Thasos also remain docked and there was no service between the port of Alexandroupolis with Samothraki.



Passengers planning to travel on Friday were advised to contact port authorities and tourist offices to request information about any changes.



The storm is expected to ease off Friday and Saturday.