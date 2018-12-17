Opposition leader warns of dangers of tolerance of violence after Skai TV, Kathimerini bomb attack

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday warned of the dangers that stem from a tolerance of violence as he visited the headquarters of Skai TV and Kathimerini newspaper, which came under attack in the early hours.

“When we differentiate between 'good' and 'bad' violence, these are the results,” the conservative opposition chief told Skai TV journalists broadcasting from the courtyard of the blast-shattered building early on Monday.

“The distance separating a Molotov from a Kalashnikov, a sledge-hammer from a powerful bomb, is not that great,” the leader of the country's main opposition party said.

“This toxic climate, which has been shaped with the government's culpability, has side-effects,” Mitsotakis said, calling for moderation in political discourse and for “no more water to be poured on the mill of polarization.”

“Democracy and the plurality of voices will not be gagged,” he added.