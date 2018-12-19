Tsipras says gov’t has another nine months to complete work

The government has another nine months to complete its work, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told a cabinet meeting Wednesday, implying that Greek elections will take place in September 2019.



“We have a lot of work ahead of us and we need to accelerate… and intensify our efforts,” Tsipras said.



Tsipras said that his government has successfully implemented many of the pledges made at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) in September.



“We managed to avert cuts to pensions, and we passed the first expansionary budget in 10 years,” he said.



On Tuesday, lawmakers approved Greece’s budget for 2019, the first since Greece formally exited the bailout programs.