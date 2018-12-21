Vitsas announces new extension of VAT exemption for five Aegean islands

Migration Minister Dimitris Vitsas announced on Friday that the value-added tax rates for the five eastern Aegean islands most affected by the refugee crisis will remain lower after the end of the year, when the measure was due to expire.



Speaking in Parliament during a vote on a draft bill of the ministry of migration, he said he will table a legislative decree by the end of the year to extend the 30 percent discount on VAT for Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros.



The five islands had been exempt from the switch to higher rates that took effect on the other islands in January 2018.



He did not specify the duration of the extension.