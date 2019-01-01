Eastern Aegean islands get VAT discount extended to end-June

The privileged value-added tax status of the five Aegean islands that have borne the brunt of the refugee crisis since 2015 – Lesvos, Chios, Samos (pictured), Leros and Kos – has been extended for another six months, according to a legislative act published on Monday in the Government’s Gazette and a ministerial decision signed by Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos on the same day.

The decision means that these islands will continue to enjoy a 30 percent discount on all VAT rates.

The same act extended by two months, to end-February, the protection to borrowers’ main residence, as provided by previous legislation.