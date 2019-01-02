NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Migrant fishermen who rescued Mati fire victims to be made Greek citizens

Three migrant fishermen who helped rescue dozens of people from the sea during the deadly wildfire near Athens last summer are to be made Greek citizens.

The three migrants, two Egyptians and one Albanian, will be granted citizenship during a ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday in recognition of their actions.

One hundred people were killed when a wildfire swept through the resort town of Mati east of the capital on July 23. 

