Relatives of eastern Attica fire victim sues Greek entities

The family of a victim who died in a deadly blaze that destroyed eastern Attica last summer will submit on Thursday a lawsuit against state entities seeking damages for emotional distress, the lawfirm that represents the family said Wednesday.



The lawsuit is naming the Greek state, the Region of Attica and the Municipality of Marathonas, claiming serious omissions on their part. The victim, whose name has not been disclosed, died in the village of Neos Voutzas.



The family is also included in a class action targeting those who were in charge of the above entities which is being pursued by the prosecutor in an ongoing investigation into the causes of the disaster.

The lawfirm said in its statement that relatives of other fire victims are also preparing to file lawsuits.



The blaze on July 23 killed 100 victims and scorched thousands of properties and businesses. Neos Voutsas neighbours Mati, the coastal town that was mostly affected by the fire.