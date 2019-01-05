Ryanair passengers arrive in Thessaloniki more than 20 hours late

For some, the plane trip from London to Thessaloniki took entirely too long.

About 200 passengers were on a Ryanair flight that was diverted Friday night to the Romanian city of Timisoara after foggy conditions in Thessaloniki made it impossible to land the plane there.

Of them, 89 declined the airline’s offer to take them to Thessaloniki, about 770 kilometers away, by bus.

After they told their story to the media, the Greek government arranged with Greek carrier Aegean Airlines to send a plane to Timisoara to take the stranded passengers.

They arrived at Thessaloniki airport around 5 p.m. Saturday.

[ANA-MPA]