Cold front forcing many schools to close on Tuesday

Schools will be closed across many parts of the country on Tuesday, especially in northern Greece, due to a cold weather front bringing freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall.

According to authorities, most schools in northern Greece, as well as those in 11 municipalities of the wider Attica region will be closed.

The weather system, dubbed Tilemachos, that is seen sweeping into Greece on Monday night, is expected to push down temperatures and bring widespread snowfall, particularly at high altitudes, according to the Athens Observatory’s online weather service, www.meteo.gr.

The new cold snap is expected to be brief, with the weather set to improve as of later on Tuesday.