Father and toddler rescued from car trapped in snow near Thessaloniki

The fire service rescued a father and his one-year-old son who were trapped in their car from snow accumulated by strong wind on a rural road near Thessaloniki late Monday night.

Authorities said the snow is 70 centimetres deep in the area. A cold weather system, dubbed Tilemachos, is sweeping into Greece, bringing freezing temperatures and snowfall in most parts of the country.

