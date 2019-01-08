Father and toddler rescued from car trapped in snow near Thessaloniki
The fire service rescued a father and his one-year-old son who were trapped in their car from snow accumulated by strong wind on a rural road near Thessaloniki late Monday night.
Authorities said the snow is 70 centimetres deep in the area. A cold weather system, dubbed Tilemachos, is sweeping into Greece, bringing freezing temperatures and snowfall in most parts of the country.