Man dies of carbon monoxide poisoning in Rhodes

A foreign national died on the island of Rhodes on Tuesday, with initial indications pointing to carbon monoxide poisoning, state-run news agency reported.



The man was living with two other foreigners in an old house in the district of Aghii Anargyri in the city of Rhodes with no electricity and had to use makeshift stoves to stay warm.



His two friends were being treated at the local hospital, the news agency said. No further details were provided on their identities or the incident.