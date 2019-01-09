Doctor accused of taking bribe released on bail

A state hospital doctor in Thessaloniki who was arrested on Monday for receiving a bribe from a patient to move her up on a surgery waiting list was released on Wednesday on a 10,000 euro bail.

The 56-year-old gynecologist and oncologist has denied the charge, claiming that the woman had, on her own accord, given him an envelope containing 1,000 euros when she arrived at hospital ahead of her operation.

He reportedly told an investigative magistrate that he was “surprised” when he opened the envelope and saw the money, which was in marked bills.

A judicial council is expected in coming days to decide whether he will stand trial.