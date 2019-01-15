Tenders for TV licenses in final stretch

The tenders for the last two television broadcasting licenses set to go under the hammer were sent to the National Printing House Monday, marking the final chapter of a long-drawn-out process that started with a failed auction in 2016.



According to the relevant legislation, potential takers will have 45 days after the tenders are published to express their interest to the National Council for Radio and Television (ESR).



Each nationwide license is valid for 10 years and costs 35 million euros.