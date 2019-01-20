MONDAY

The chief representatives of Greece’s creditors arrive in Athens to begin the second post-bailout assessment of the Greek economy.

The Social Media in Tourism conference takes place at Domotel Kastri hotel, Eleftheriou Venizelou & Romylias, Nea Erythrea, Athens.(Info:www.socialmediatourism.gr)

The annual Health Technology Assessment (HTA) conference is held at Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: www.htaconference.gr)

The US Embassy in Athens and its Consular Section, the US Consulate General in Thessaloniki, and all US Government offices in Greece will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King’s birthday.

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue data on the non-financial accounts of general government for the third quarter of 2018, and its yearly report on road traffic accidents in 2017.

TUESDAY

Workathlon takes its 2nd Interactive Hospitality Talent Fair to the Aquila Atlantis Hotel (2 Ygeias) in Iraklio, Crete. (Info: www.workathlon.com)

WEDNESDAY

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) organizes a public debate on the revisions of FYROM’s constitution. Starts 6 p.m. at the Athens Bar Association, 60 Academias. Admission is free. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

THURSDAY

The Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) hosts a public debate with European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid Christos Stylianides on “The 2019 European Elections and the Future of the European Union.” At 6.30 p.m. at the Athens Auditorium, 17-19 Vassileos Georgiou II, Athens. (Info: www.eliamep.gr)

The Economist organizes its The World in 2019 Gala Dinner in Athens, with the participation of New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos and Cypriot Finance Minister Harris Georgiades. At 6 p.m. at the Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & 1 Kokkali. (Info: 210.940.8750, info@hazliseconomist.com)

The Labor & Insurance Committee and the Employment Committee of the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organizes a conference titled: “Proposals for a Social Policy, Focusing on Competitiveness.” At the Athens Hilton hotel, 46 Vassilissis Sofias. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

Slide2Open holds its Shipping Finance 2019 conference, titled: “What Keeps Shipowners up at Night.” At the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: 210.300.4808, dtravlou@slide2open.net)

Smart Press organizes the first BnB Guest conference, titled “The Best For The Guest,” on the sharing economy and short-term leasing. At Wyndham Grand Athens, 2 Megalou Alexandrou. (Info: www.bnbguest.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its data on the non-financial accounts of institutional sectors for the third quarter of 2018, and its annual Aquaculture Survey for 2017.

FRIDAY

European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid Christos Stylianides will address a public event in Patra on “Europe at Crossroads: challenges and prospects for the future – rescEU: a new European response system to natural disasters,” organized by the European Parliament’s European People’s Party (EPP) and Socialists & Democrats (S&D) Groups.

The Athens Fashion Trade Show and the Mostra Rota & Gift Show open at the Metropolitan Expo center, near Athens Airport. To January 28. (Info: athensfashiontradeshow.gr, www.mostrarota-giftshow.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publicize the October-December readings of its work categories price indices and construction costs indices for new residential buildings, and the December data of its material costs index for new residential buildings.