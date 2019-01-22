Inclusive growth at the center of upcoming Delphi Economic Forum

Heads of state and prime ministers, EU Commissioners, central bankers from around the globe, leading personalities from economics, politics, the business and the academic community as well as distinguished members of civil society, will gather in Delphi during “Delphi Economic Forum IV: Challenges for Inclusive Growth,” that will take place from February 28 to March 3 at the European Cultural Center of Delphi.



The four-day international conference, that became a powerful institution for Europe and the Balkans in just four years, will host during this year’s annual meeting more than 350 speakers analyzing 80 global, European, and Greek issues.



This year, the agenda pursues four lines of action: a) Geopolitical challenges, global trends, and the future of our planet, b) the international business environment, aiming at creating a platform for empowering business and investor relations and enhancing trade links between Greece and Europe as well as the broader Mediterranean region, c) the future of the European Union, three months prior to the European elections, d) Greece’s economic recovery on the aftermath of the financial crisis.



Every line of action includes individual topics of discussion. The continuously growing Delphi Economic Forum features distinguished programming partners such as the European Commission, the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Moreover, the Forum enjoys the participation of Brookings Institution, the Atlantic Council, Bruegel think tank, DiaNEOsis, the Laskaridis Foundation etc.



The President of the Hellenic Republic as well as the Greek Prime Minister, government officials, the Leader of the Opposition, and party leaders have confirmed attendance at “Delphi Economic Forum IV: Challenges for Inclusive Growth.”