Bloomberg: Greece working to shore up tourism against no-deal Brexit

The Greek government is preparing draft bills and presidential degrees that will help mitigate the effects of a British exit from the European Union without a deal in place, news agency Bloomberg reported on Thursday.



Citing a foreign ministry official, the new agency said some of the measures considered are maintaining the visa-free status for visiting Britons and retaining the current status of British citizens already living in the country.



Visitors from the UK are the second biggest source of tourism income, with about 3 million Britons arriving every year, it said.