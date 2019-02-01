Almost one in four Greeks cannot afford to heat their home sufficiently, according to Eurostat data collected as part of an annual European Union survey on income and living conditions in the bloc.



Based on the report, 25.7 percent of Greeks said they were not able to keep their home adequately warm due to their financial state.



Greeks buy heating oil at an average price of 1.025 euros per liter when the average price in the European Union is 0.794 euros per liter, and 0.781 euros in the eurozone.



The country with the highest share of people who couldn’t afford to heat their homes adequately was Bulgaria (37 percent), followed by Lithuania (29 percent), Greece, Cyprus (23 percent) and Portugal (20 percent).



In contrast, the countries with the lowest shares – close to 2 percent – were Luxembourg, Finland, Sweden, the Netherlands and Austria.

