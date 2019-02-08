The capital’s overburdened landfill at Fyli, northwestern Attica, is to remain closed over the weekend amid complaints by garbage truck drivers that they have been obliged to wait up to six hours in lines to reach the dump.

The Municipality of Piraeus on Thursday asked citizens to try to restrict the volume of trash they put out until the landfill is fully operational again, claiming that it is saturated.

The local government body responsible for waste management (EDSNA) rebuffed these claims with its deputy president, Afroditi Biza, telling Kathimerini that the delays are due to planned works at the landfill that have been drawn out due to the recent rainfall.

The situation will return to normal next week, she said.