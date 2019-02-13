NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Seven arrested for counterfeit cash targeting tourism

TAGS: Crime, Tourism

Seven men have been arrested in northern Greece after police seized bundles of fake US 100-dollar bills stashed in a warehouse with a total face value of 200,000 dollars.

The suspects, all Greeks, aged 40 to 64, include a retired print shop worker. Three more men are wanted for questioning.

Regional police chief Lt Gen. Miltiadis Poursanidis said Wednesday that the notes were of a high quality and would not be detected by ordinary scanning devices.

The bills, he said, were destined for distribution at nearby import and tourism businesses.

A package of notes with a face value of 10,000 dollars had already been sold for 2,500 dollars, Poursanidis said, but gave no further details.

[AP]

