Seven arrested for counterfeit cash targeting tourism

Seven men have been arrested in northern Greece after police seized bundles of fake US 100-dollar bills stashed in a warehouse with a total face value of 200,000 dollars.



The suspects, all Greeks, aged 40 to 64, include a retired print shop worker. Three more men are wanted for questioning.



Regional police chief Lt Gen. Miltiadis Poursanidis said Wednesday that the notes were of a high quality and would not be detected by ordinary scanning devices.



The bills, he said, were destined for distribution at nearby import and tourism businesses.



A package of notes with a face value of 10,000 dollars had already been sold for 2,500 dollars, Poursanidis said, but gave no further details.

[AP]