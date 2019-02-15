ND reacts to Rama’s talk of border change

Greece’s conservative opposition has reacted to comments by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in which he appeared to suggest that Athens and Tirana are in talks over potential border changes.

New Democracy’s shadow foreign minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said on Friday that Rama’s remarks, made during an interview with Albania’s Vizion Plus TV on Thursday, raise serious questions regarding the stability and security of the region.

Rama’s comment was reportedly made in the context of negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo over a land-swap as a way of ending a long-running dispute between the two countries.

On Friday, Koumoutsakos asked the Greek government to clarify whether it is involved in talks with Albanian officials about redrawing the borders between the two countries.

He also urged the government to take a stand on Rama’s comments regarding border changes in the wider region.