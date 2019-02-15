Three alleged drug traffickers arrested in northern Greece

Police narcotics squad officers were questioning three suspected drug dealers – a 32-year-old man and two women, aged 23 and 52 – on Friday after seizing 81 kilograms of hashish following a car chase near the city of Kastoria in northern Greece on Thursday.



Acting on a tip-off, officers followed two suspicious vehicles: The first, being driven by the 52-year-old woman, with the 23-year-old as a passenger, was believed to have been acting as a scout for the second vehicle, being driven by the 32-year-old, which was carrying the drugs.



The officers signaled to the 52-year-old to stop her vehicle and she was arrested along with the 23-year-old. The 32-year-old, however, refused to stop, prompting a police chase, before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing on foot into a forest where he was later arrested.



Officers found four backpacks containing 16 packages in his car. They contained just over 81 kilos of hashish.



All three were to face a prosecutor later in the day.