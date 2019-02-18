Hospital cleaners protest outside Health Ministry

A hospital cleaner holds a sign saying 'Labor in the Middle Ages' during a protest against working conditions in central Athens

Cleaners employed by the capital's Aghios Savvas cancer hospital and the Dromokaiteio psychiatric hospital on Monday staged a demonstration outside the Health Ministry, calling for the renewal of their short-term contracts.

In comments to Skai radio station, the head of the POEDIN hospital workers' union, Michalis Giannakos, said the union has asked for the extension of the cleaners' contracts until the end of the year.

Workers are also demanding better working conditions and job security.