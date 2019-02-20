US Deputy Secretary of State congratulates Greek FM

US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan has spoken with Greek Foreign Minister George Katrougalos to congratulate him on his recent appointment and to commend the Greek Parliament’s ratification of the Prespes accord and the NATO accession protocol for the Republic of North Macedonia.



According to a statement issued by the State Department Tuesday, “Sullivan lauded the Greek government’s leadership and courage in pursuing resolution of this issue that will unlock economic benefits for Greece and solidify Greece’s role as a pillar of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans.”



“The Deputy Secretary underscored the United States’ strong support for the agreement, as it is an historic opportunity to advance security and prosperity throughout the region,” the statement said.

Deputy Secretary Sullivan spoke today with Foreign Minister @gkatr to congratulate him on his appointment as FM and to commend #Greece's Parliament’s ratification of the Prespa Agreement and the @NATO Accession Protocol for the Republic of #NorthMacedonia. pic.twitter.com/9QOFbKviGl — Robert Palladino (@StateDeputySPOX) February 20, 2019