November 17 hitman applies for fresh leave from prison

Convicted terrorist Dimitris Koufodinas was summoned in front of a judicial council in the eastern town of Volos to respond to objections regarding his application for a new leave from prison.

The hitman of the November 17 terrorist group has applied for a four-day prison leave starting in February 28, less than a month after enjoying a six-day holiday from incarceration at Volos Prison, where he is serving consecutive life sentences.

According to local website Magnesianews.gr, Koufodinas's transfer from the to the courthouse and back was carried out under strict security.

Koufodinas has been granted at least four leaves in the past year, prompting reactions from the United States and Turkey, among others who mourned victims during November 17's 27-year presence.

A decision on his latest application is expected in the next few days.