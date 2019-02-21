New cold weather front to sweep through Greece

A new cold weather system, dubbed Okeanis by the National Meteorological Service, is to hit the country on Saturday morning, sending temperatures plunging by more than 10 degrees Celsius in some parts and bringing snowfall to much of the country.

The cold front is to move in from the north, where heavy snowfall is expected, while strong winds and storms are forecast at sea and in coastal areas, with hail in some parts. Winds in the northern Aegean will reach up to 10 Beaufort, while snow is expected to fall in mountainous parts of Attica on Saturday afternoon, with the possibility of snow or frost in central Athens at night.

Conditions are expected to ease from Monday.