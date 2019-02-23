Okeanis hits northern Greece hard

The weather system Okeanis swept across Greece over the weekend, pushing down temperatures and bringing snowfall to much of northern Greece and mountainous parts of Attica.



The cold snap hit the north hardest, taxing motorists and cutting off access to the monastic community of Mount Athos.



There was snowfall north of Athens too though the capital was largely spared the brunt of the bad weather. Winds were particularly strong, reaching 10 Beaufort in the northern Aegean.



Although Okeanis was less harsh than initially feared, it transformed what had been unseasonably fair weather, leading temperatures to drop by more than 14 Celsius, reaching -6 in Florina.