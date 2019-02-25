Dozens of schools closed, ferries moored as cold front persists

Dozens of schools were closed in northern Greece, on Crete and in other parts on Monday as the Okeanis weather system continued to grip the country, bringing widespread snowfall and causing transport problems.

Ferries remained moored at Piraeus, Lavrio, Rafina and other ports as weathers reached 10 Beaufort in the Aegean.

Following a weekend of bad weather, with heavy snowfall in th e north, storms were forecast for many parts of the country on Monday with conditions expected to improve from Tuesday.

