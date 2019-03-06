State of emergency declared in Halkida due to floods

Flooding in the town of Halkida on the island of Evia over the past few days has prompted residents to evacuate their homes and authorities to declare a state of emergency.



According to local news reports, the floods wreaked havoc in the areas of Dokos, Aghia Eleousa and Liani Ammos, damaging dozens of homes, farmland and infrastructure, as well as scores of businesses whose stock and merchandise were destroyed.



Residents of Dokos on Tuesday accused authorities of abandoning them, reports said.



Halkida Mayor Christos Pagonis has reportedly appealed in a letter to competent state authorities for assistance.



The state of emergency will remain in effect until June.