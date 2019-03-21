Fresh complaint filed against building blocking Acropolis view

Six residents of Athens's downtown Makriyianni district on Wednesday filed a fresh complaint with the Council of State, seeking the abolition of a law allowing dense construction in the area at the foot of the Acropolis and of a building license for a 10-story hotel that threatens to block its much-coveted Parthenon views.

In their complaint to the country's highest administrative court, the plaintiffs claim that zoning regulations which allowed a building license to be issued for the hotel on Falireos Street is a violation of the Greek Constitution, as it leads to the deterioration of the urban environment and the quality of life for residents in the area.

They argue that the building's actual size did not become apparent until February this year and demand that its license is revoked.

“We realized that the building, which was under construction at the time, had already reached a significant height. It was and still is much higher than the other buildings in the area, raising major issues concerning views, ventilation and sun and light exposure,” the six residents say in their complaint. “And this is without the building being completed, meaning that there is a danger it may be even taller.”

The hotel in question is located 150 meters from the Acropolis Museum and 850 meters from the Acropolis itself. A second building of similar height is also being planned in the area, prompting a reaction from another group of residents who have already filed a complaint with the Council of State demanding that its license is revoked.

All construction in the area was temporarily suspended by the Environment Ministry earlier this month pending an investigation of the issue.